Man taken to hospital after fire breaks out at Toronto home

Officials say a man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a fire broke out at a unit in a home in Toronto’s Riverdale neighbourhood.

Toronto fire said firefighters responded to a third-floor unit of a home on Broadview Avenue, just south of Dundas Street, at around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Fire officials said the fire was isolated to the unit and is now under control.

Paramedics told Global News a man in his 50s was sent to a hospital burn centre in serious condition.

Fire officials said crews remain at the scene conducting a fire watch on the home.

TFS remains on scene conducting a firewatch on Broadview Ave (S. of Dundas St E.) after extinguishing a residential fire in a 3rd floor unit. One occupant suffered injuries – transported to hospital via TEMS. ^dv #Toronto pic.twitter.com/JFDD8cEAJe — Toronto Fire Services (@Toronto_Fire) January 9, 2024