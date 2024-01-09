Menu

Fire

Man taken to hospital after fire breaks out at Toronto home

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted January 9, 2024 12:01 pm
Toronto fire crews arrive at a home on Broadview Avenue on Jan. 9, 2024 for a house fire. View image in full screen
Toronto fire crews arrive at a home on Broadview Avenue on Jan. 9, 2024 for a house fire. Ryan Belgrave / Global News
Officials say a man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a fire broke out at a unit in a home in Toronto’s Riverdale neighbourhood.

Toronto fire said firefighters responded to a third-floor unit of a home on Broadview Avenue, just south of Dundas Street, at around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Fire officials said the fire was isolated to the unit and is now under control.

Paramedics told Global News a man in his 50s was sent to a hospital burn centre in serious condition.

Fire officials said crews remain at the scene conducting a fire watch on the home.

