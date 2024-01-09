1 person seriously injured after RV fire in northeast Calgary: EMS

Send this page to someone via email

A person was taken to hospital with serious injuries after an RV fire in northeast Calgary early Tuesday.

A spokesperson for Calgary EMS said an adult victim was taken to hospital after paramedics were called to the 5500 block of Maddock Drive Northeast just before 1 a.m. They said the victim’s injuries are not life-threatening.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Police told Global News that the RV caught fire behind a home and that investigators believe the fire was the result of a minor leak from a propane tank.