Fire

1 person seriously injured after RV fire in northeast Calgary: EMS

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted January 9, 2024 10:22 am
A person was taken to hospital with serious injuries after an RV fire in northeast Calgary early Tuesday.
A person was taken to hospital with serious injuries after an RV fire in northeast Calgary early Tuesday. Global News
A person was taken to hospital with serious injuries after an RV fire in northeast Calgary early Tuesday.

A spokesperson for Calgary EMS said an adult victim was taken to hospital after paramedics were called to the 5500 block of Maddock Drive Northeast just before 1 a.m. They said the victim’s injuries are not life-threatening.



Police told Global News that the RV caught fire behind a home and that investigators believe the fire was the result of a minor leak from a propane tank.

