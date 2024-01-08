Speed, weather factors in single-vehicle Okanagan crash, RCMP say

Send this page to someone via email

Speed and weather were contributing factors in a Saturday morning crash near the head of Okanagan Lake that claimed the life of a Vernon man, RCMP say.

It was around 11 a.m., when the crash involving a single vehicle on Head of the Lake Road was reported to Mounties.

“An ensuing investigation determined that a small SUV was travelling south on Head of the Lake road when it left the roadway and crashed through a fence,” RCMP said.



“Sadly, the driver and lone occupant, a 53-year old Vernon man, died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.”

Const. Chris Terleski, said speed, along with poor weather and road conditions at the time are believed to have been factors in the collision.

The roadway was closed to traffic for a period of time to allow police and other first responders to safely complete their work.