Shake Shack announces grand opening in Toronto with Canadian menu items

Shake Shack has released its grand opening date for its first location in downtown Toronto and with it some Canadian exclusive menu items.

Customers will be able to indulge in the popular fast-food burger chain on June 13 when doors open at 11 a.m.

The location is at the corner of Yonge and Dundas streets with a 5,500-square-foot space once home to an Adidas store. The flagship Toronto store is one of 35 locations expected by 2035, the chain has said.

In addition to their iconic burgers and crinkle-cut French fries, people will be able to try out some desserts with flavours and ingredients “that Canadians know and love,” Shake Shack said in a release on Thursday.

On the menu, Shake Shack has included a “Maple Salted Pretzel Shake,” “I Heart Butter Tart Concrete,” “More S’mores Concrete” and the “Shake Attack Concrete,” which are all Canadian exclusive menus, the chain noted.

Image from Shake Shack Canada. Shake Shack Canada

The menu will also feature a range of regional beer and wine selections including “ShackMeister Ale” brewed by Bellwoods Brewery on Ossington and Shack Red and Shack White vinted by Rosewood Winery in Niagara.