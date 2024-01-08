Menu

Headline link
Canada

RCMP seek help finding missing teen in Surrey, last seen Jan. 7

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted January 8, 2024 3:14 pm
Click to play video: 'What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.?'
What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.?
Missing person reports are filed every day in B.C. but what are the steps taken when someone is reported missing? And what happens when they are found? Global News breaks it down for you – Sep 21, 2020
RCMP in Langley, B.C., are hoping the public can help them find a missing teen who has not been seen since Sunday.

Anthony Naffaa was reported missing on Jan. 7 and was last seen at about 6 p.m. in Surrey, police said.

Naffa is described as being 14 years old and five feet one inch tall with long curly brown hair.

He was last seen wearing an army-coloured zip-up hoodie over a white T-shirt, dark-coloured sweatpants and grey running shoes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Anthony Naffa is urged to contact their local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

