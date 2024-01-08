RCMP seek help finding missing teen in Surrey, last seen Jan. 7

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in Langley, B.C., are hoping the public can help them find a missing teen who has not been seen since Sunday.

Anthony Naffaa was reported missing on Jan. 7 and was last seen at about 6 p.m. in Surrey, police said.

Naffa is described as being 14 years old and five feet one inch tall with long curly brown hair.

He was last seen wearing an army-coloured zip-up hoodie over a white T-shirt, dark-coloured sweatpants and grey running shoes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Anthony Naffa is urged to contact their local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).