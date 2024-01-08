A major storm is headed to southern Ontario. Here’s what to expect

Send this page to someone via email

A major storm is headed to southern Ontario and will begin impacting the region Tuesday morning.

Meteorologists are continuing to track the system and where you live will determine how much snow or rain you see.

Global News meteorologist Ross Hull said snow is expected to begin Tuesday morning for much of southern Ontario, likely at the end of the morning commute for the Greater Toronto-Hamilton Area.

“It will begin as wet snow then transition to rain by the afternoon for areas closer to Lake Ontario where 2 to 5 cm of wet snow is likely,” Hull said.

North of Highway 407, precipitation will likely stay as wet snow for longer, bringing the possibility of 10 to 15 cm, before transitioning over to rain, he said.

During the transition, there may also be some freezing rain and ice pellets.

Heaviest snow totals are expected for eastern Ontario where 15 to 25 cm is possible, Hull said.

Ottawa and the surrounding area are under a winter storm watch with Environment Canada predicting 10 to 20 cm of snow, possibly turning into freezing rain and ice pellets Tuesday night.

A special weather statement has been issued for parts of the Greater Toronto Area, including Newmarket and Caledon, where the agency is calling for upwards of 10 centimetres of snow and a risk of freezing rain.

Environment Canada says weather warnings may be issued as the storm gets closer.

“Even though Toronto won’t see significant snow, the roads will be quite messy considering the snow to start then the transition to rain (15-25 mm possible),” Hull said.

He said he’s not expecting significant flooding, but there will be pooling on roadways and some flooding possibly in poorly drained areas.

Gusty winds out of the east are also forecasted with the system, with the strongest winds near 100 km/h expected in the Niagara Region, Hull said.

Another major system is expected to hit southern Ontario Friday night into Saturday.

— With files from The Canadian Press

Significant Weather Outlook for Tuesday👇 A winter storm is expected Tuesday & Wednesday ❄️ 🧊💧 ➡️ Rain & snow for southwestern ON, Golden Horseshoe & along Lake ON.

➡️ Snow, blowing snow, freezing rain & ice pellets for central, eastern & northeastern ON.#ONStorm #ONwx pic.twitter.com/ZhrrgrSxxv — ECCC Weather Ontario (@ECCCWeatherON) January 8, 2024

Winter Storm Watches have been issued for parts of eastern and northeastern ON. Hazards:

❄️15 to 30 cm of snow.

🌬️Blowing snow.

🧊Risk of freezing rain in the east. Timing:

Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday. Details here:https://t.co/mUQ3kGa65W#ONStorm #ONwx pic.twitter.com/z3ZDqtZJtx — ECCC Weather Ontario (@ECCCWeatherON) January 7, 2024