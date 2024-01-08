Menu

Weather

A major storm is headed to southern Ontario. Here’s what to expect

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted January 8, 2024 1:01 pm
Click to play video: 'Major storm headed to southern Ontario'
Major storm headed to southern Ontario
WATCH ABOVE: Global News meteorologist Anthony Farnell provides his forecast for a major storm that’s going to start impacting southern Ontario Tuesday morning.
A major storm is headed to southern Ontario and will begin impacting the region Tuesday morning.

Meteorologists are continuing to track the system and where you live will determine how much snow or rain you see.

Global News meteorologist Ross Hull said snow is expected to begin Tuesday morning for much of southern Ontario, likely at the end of the morning commute for the Greater Toronto-Hamilton Area.

“It will begin as wet snow then transition to rain by the afternoon for areas closer to Lake Ontario where 2 to 5 cm of wet snow is likely,” Hull said.

North of Highway 407, precipitation will likely stay as wet snow for longer, bringing the possibility of 10 to 15 cm, before transitioning over to rain, he said.

A major storm is headed to southern Ontario. Here’s what to expect - image View image in full screen
Global News

During the transition, there may also be some freezing rain and ice pellets.

Heaviest snow totals are expected for eastern Ontario where 15 to 25 cm is possible, Hull said.

Ottawa and the surrounding area are under a winter storm watch with Environment Canada predicting 10 to 20 cm of snow, possibly turning into freezing rain and ice pellets Tuesday night.

A special weather statement has been issued for parts of the Greater Toronto Area, including Newmarket and Caledon, where the agency is calling for upwards of 10 centimetres of snow and a risk of freezing rain.

Forecasted snow totals as of Monday morning. View image in full screen
Forecasted snow totals as of Monday morning. Global News

Environment Canada says weather warnings may be issued as the storm gets closer.

“Even though Toronto won’t see significant snow, the roads will be quite messy considering the snow to start then the transition to rain (15-25 mm possible),” Hull said.

He said he’s not expecting significant flooding, but there will be pooling on roadways and some flooding possibly in poorly drained areas.

Gusty winds out of the east are also forecasted with the system, with the strongest winds near 100 km/h expected in the Niagara Region, Hull said.

Another major system is expected to hit southern Ontario Friday night into Saturday.

— With files from The Canadian Press

