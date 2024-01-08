Heavy snow expected on Hwy 3, Coquihalla, Trans Canada and Okanagan Connector

Send this page to someone via email

Travellers are being warned of hazardous winter driving conditions on Interior Mountain passes this week, courtesy of a low pressure system moving into B.C.

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for the Trans Canada Highway, from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass; the Okanagan Connector, from Merritt to Kelowna; Highway 3, from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass and from Hope to Princeton; and the Coquihalla, from Hope to Merritt.

According to the most recent prognostication, drivers on the Connector and Trans Canada should expect 15 or more centimetres of snow to fall from Monday to Wednesday morning.

“Light snow in the afternoon will intensify tonight and will continue through the day Tuesday. Snow will taper to flurries on Wednesday,” Environment Canada said Monday.

But conditions are much worse elsewhere.

Highway 3, from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass, will see significantly more wintry conditions, with 50 to 60 cm of snow, heavy wind and nearly zero visibility in the forecast starting Monday afternoon and continuing until Wednesday morning, Environment Canada warned.

The Coquihalla, from Hope to Merritt, and another stretch of Highway 3, from Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass, are expected to see 30 to 50 cm of snow.

“A series of weather systems are expected to bring heavy snow to the BC Interior beginning today,” the Environment Canada warning stated Monday.

“A frontal system will sweep through the region today, followed by a slow moving low pressure system that could linger through to early Wednesday.”

The heaviest snow is expected Monday night and continue into Tuesday, the national weather agency warned.

Over the highest elevations, winds will be very strong, conditions will be blizzard-like, with cold wind chill and near zero visibility,” Environment Canada said.

“Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Poor weather conditions may contribute to transportation delays.”