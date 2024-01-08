Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Heavy snow expected on Hwy 3, Coquihalla, Trans Canada and Okanagan Connector

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted January 8, 2024 11:04 am
Click to play video: 'Winter weather arrives in Canada with deep freezes and snow accumulations'
Winter weather arrives in Canada with deep freezes and snow accumulations
Winter has finally arrived in Canada with blizzards, deep freezes and heavy snow accumulations. After a slow start, Abigail Bimman takes a look at what Canadians can expect in the months to come.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Travellers are being warned of hazardous winter driving conditions on Interior Mountain passes this week, courtesy of a low pressure system moving into B.C.

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for the Trans Canada Highway, from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass; the Okanagan Connector, from Merritt to Kelowna; Highway 3, from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass and from Hope to Princeton; and the Coquihalla, from Hope to Merritt.

According to the most recent prognostication, drivers on the Connector and Trans Canada should expect 15 or more centimetres of snow to fall from Monday to Wednesday morning.

Click to play video: 'After unseasonably warm holiday, winter weather arrives in Canada'
After unseasonably warm holiday, winter weather arrives in Canada

“Light snow in the afternoon will intensify tonight and will continue through the day Tuesday. Snow will taper to flurries on Wednesday,” Environment Canada said Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

But conditions are much worse elsewhere.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Highway 3, from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass, will see significantly more wintry conditions, with 50 to 60 cm of snow, heavy wind and nearly zero visibility in the forecast starting Monday afternoon and continuing until Wednesday morning, Environment Canada warned.

Trending Now

The Coquihalla, from Hope to Merritt, and another stretch of Highway 3, from Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass, are expected to see 30 to 50 cm of snow.

“A series of weather systems are expected to bring heavy snow to the BC Interior beginning today,” the Environment Canada warning stated Monday.

“A frontal system will sweep through the region today, followed by a slow moving low pressure system that could linger through to early Wednesday.”

The heaviest snow is expected Monday night and continue into Tuesday, the national weather agency warned.

Over the highest elevations, winds will be very strong, conditions will be blizzard-like, with cold wind chill and near zero visibility,” Environment Canada said.

“Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Poor weather conditions may contribute to transportation delays.”

 

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices