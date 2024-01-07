One dead after missing helicopter found near Revelstoke, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

One person is dead following the discovery of a helicopter east of Revelstoke, B.C., RCMP say.

Police confirmed on Sunday that the aircraft was located at a crash site in Glacier National Park at around noon.

The deceased is said to have been the only occupant of the helicopter and was reportedly travelling from Calgary to Sicamous.

B.C.’s Joint Rescue Coordination Centre was notified Friday evening by the sound of an emergency locator transmitter in the Revelstoke area.

According to the JRCC, the alert sounded around 10 nautical miles east of Revelstoke, or 18 km by land.

Police and local search and rescue volunteers on the ground began their search in the Glacier National Park area on Saturday at around 7 p.m. A Search and rescue helicopter and an airplane were also dispatched, but poor weather conditions hindered their efforts.

The RCMP is working with the Transportation Safety Board and the BC Coroners Service to determine the cause of this incident.

— with files from Doyle Potenteau