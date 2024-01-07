Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Investigations

One dead after missing helicopter found near Revelstoke, B.C.

By Jayden Wasney Global News
Posted January 7, 2024 5:30 pm
Click to play video: 'One dead after missing helicopter found near Revelstoke, B.C.'
One dead after missing helicopter found near Revelstoke, B.C.
One person is dead following the discovery of the missing helicopter east of Revelstoke, B.C., RCMP said.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

One person is dead following the discovery of a helicopter east of Revelstoke, B.C., RCMP say.

Police confirmed on Sunday that the aircraft was located at a crash site in Glacier National Park at around noon.

The deceased is said to have been the only occupant of the helicopter and was reportedly travelling from Calgary to Sicamous.

Click to play video: 'Search underway for possible missing helicopter in Revelstoke'
Search underway for possible missing helicopter in Revelstoke

B.C.’s Joint Rescue Coordination Centre was notified Friday evening by the sound of an emergency locator transmitter in the Revelstoke area.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

According to the JRCC, the alert sounded around 10 nautical miles east of Revelstoke, or 18 km by land.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Police and local search and rescue volunteers on the ground began their search in the Glacier National Park area on Saturday at around 7 p.m. A Search and rescue helicopter and an airplane were also dispatched, but poor weather conditions hindered their efforts.

The RCMP is working with the Transportation Safety Board and the BC Coroners Service to determine the cause of this incident.

— with files from Doyle Potenteau

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices