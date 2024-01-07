Potential for snow along B.C.’s South Coast

Send this page to someone via email

Snowfall for B.C.’s South Coast and Vancouver Island is possible on Monday.

According to Environment Canada, snow could possibly be hitting inland regions as well.

The snow will become more intense on Monday night and significant snow accumulations are expected.

“(It’s) the calm before the storm Sunday. We’ve got the potential for snow early this week impacting back to work and school on Monday,” Global BC Meteorologist Yvonne Schalle said.

“Trace to 4 cm is possible Monday morning for higher elevations, like the usual spots in the Westwood Plateau and Burnaby Mountain areas.”

Cold arctic air will be moving in for the second half of the week and there will be another chance of snow on Thursday.

Also for Monday night, rainfall is expected to be heavy for West Vancouver Island.