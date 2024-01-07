Menu

Crime

Public help sought in locating South Okanagan woman with violent history

By Jayden Wasney Global News
Posted January 7, 2024 2:03 pm
Michelle Babette Lawrence, 48, is described as an aboriginal female, approximately 5’8” tall and around 200 lbs. She has brown hair and brown eyes, with descriptive features such as a mole on her left eyelid and left cheek. View image in full screen
Michelle Babette Lawrence, 48, is described as an aboriginal female, approximately 5’8” tall and around 200 lbs. She has brown hair and brown eyes, with descriptive features such as a mole on her left eyelid and left cheek. BC Highway Patrol
The BC Highway Patrol in Keremeos is asking for the public’s help in tracking down a woman who is wanted on multiple arrest warrants and has a violent history.

Michelle Babette Lawrence, 48, is described as an aboriginal female, approximately five-feet, eight-inches tall and weighing around 200 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. Descriptive features include a mole on her left eyelid and left cheek.

Lawrence is wanted for multiple counts of driving while prohibited and obstruction. Authorities say she is known to be violent. It is believed Lawrence last resided in Osoyoos, but police say she frequents other cities in the Okanagan Valley.

If you see Lawrence or have any information regarding her whereabouts, police urge you not to confront her, bur rather call your local RCMP non-emergency number.

