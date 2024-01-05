Traffic stop in Grande Prairie, Alta., leads to firearms charges against youth

Send this page to someone via email

A traffic stop in Grande Prairie on Tuesday led RCMP to a cache of 12 firearms, three BB guns, ammunition and bear spray. Two people have been charged, including a 15-year-old male.

RCMP said they were conducting a patrol in the Morgan Meadows neighbourhood when they stopped a vehicle for speeding. Officers conducted a search, which uncovered a 9mm handgun, pepper spray and bear spray. RCMP then executed a search warrant at the home of the passenger, where they seized a cache of weapons.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

A 15-year-old youth now faces several charges including possession of a restricted firearm, with ammunition, without a license.

Grande Prairie resident Marcus Lake, 22, also faces charges including possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose;

The teen is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 8. Lake is scheduled to appear on Jan. 24.

Story continues below advertisement