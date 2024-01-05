Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Video link
Headline link
Crime

Traffic stop in Grande Prairie, Alta., leads to firearms charges against youth

By Jennifer Ivanov Global News
Posted January 5, 2024 4:39 pm
Two people face charges, including a 15-year-old youth, after RCMP executed a search warrant on a home in Grande Prairie. View image in full screen
Grande Prairie, Alta., RCMP executed a search warrant at a home after the traffic stop and seized a cache of weapons. RCMP
A traffic stop in Grande Prairie on Tuesday led RCMP to a cache of 12 firearms, three BB guns, ammunition and bear spray. Two people have been charged, including a 15-year-old male.

RCMP said they were conducting a patrol in the Morgan Meadows neighbourhood when they stopped a vehicle for speeding. Officers conducted a search, which uncovered a 9mm handgun, pepper spray and bear spray. RCMP then executed a search warrant at the home of the passenger, where they seized a cache of weapons.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

A 15-year-old youth now faces several charges including possession of a restricted firearm, with ammunition, without a license.

Grande Prairie resident Marcus Lake, 22, also faces charges including possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose;

The teen is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 8. Lake is scheduled to appear on Jan. 24.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

