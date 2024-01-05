Over $52K of drugs seized in early morning London, Ont. search, police say

Four men and one woman, all of London, Ont., are facing charges after a drug investigation in the city.
On Friday, at 4 a.m., search warrants were executed at three residences in the city by members of the London Police Service (LPS) Guns and Gangs Section with the assistance of the LPS Emergency Response Unit, LPS Canine Unit, LPS Investigative Support Section and the OPP Tactics and Rescue Unit.
According to police, the following items were seized:
- A loaded Gen 5, Glock 19 semi-automatic pistol with 14 rounds of ammunition in the magazine
- 37 TEC pills (value $185)
- 527 grams of suspected cocaine (value $52,700)
- Seven cell phones
- two scales
- One hydraulic press
- Canadian currency
In total, over $52,800 worth of drugs were seized.
A 36-year-old man, a 35-year-old man, a 33-year-old woman, a 32-year-old man and a 20-year-old man, all of London, have been jointly charge with possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.
The 20-year-old accused has been additionally charged with the following offences:
- Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking
- Possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon or prohibited device
- Possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm
- Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm
- Two counts of careless storage of a firearm, weapon or prohibited device
- Two counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order
- Failing to comply with release order
The four male accused are scheduled to appear in court on Friday.
The 33-year-old woman is set to appear in court on Jan. 16.
The investigation remains ongoing.
- Ontario woman found dead after police allegedly don’t respond to 911 call
- More Jeffrey Epstein docs shed light on abuse suffered by victims
- Quebec man sought by U.S. after pregnant Mexican migrant dies crossing border
- ‘They never harmed anyone’: Sentencing underway for man who murdered Muslim family
Comments