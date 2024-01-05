Over $52K of drugs seized in early morning London, Ont. search, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Four men and one woman, all of London, Ont., are facing charges after a drug investigation in the city.

On Friday, at 4 a.m., search warrants were executed at three residences in the city by members of the London Police Service (LPS) Guns and Gangs Section with the assistance of the LPS Emergency Response Unit, LPS Canine Unit, LPS Investigative Support Section and the OPP Tactics and Rescue Unit.

According to police, the following items were seized:

A loaded Gen 5, Glock 19 semi-automatic pistol with 14 rounds of ammunition in the magazine

37 TEC pills (value $185)

527 grams of suspected cocaine (value $52,700)

Seven cell phones

two scales

One hydraulic press

Canadian currency

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

In total, over $52,800 worth of drugs were seized.

View image in full screen A firearm, ammunition, suspected cocaine, a hydraulic press and cash were among the items seized by London police officers following search warrants executed at three residences on Friday Jan. 5, 2024. via London Police Service

A 36-year-old man, a 35-year-old man, a 33-year-old woman, a 32-year-old man and a 20-year-old man, all of London, have been jointly charge with possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Story continues below advertisement

The 20-year-old accused has been additionally charged with the following offences:

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon or prohibited device

Possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm

Two counts of careless storage of a firearm, weapon or prohibited device

Two counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order

Failing to comply with release order

The four male accused are scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

The 33-year-old woman is set to appear in court on Jan. 16.

The investigation remains ongoing.