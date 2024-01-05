Menu

Crime

Calgary teens arrested in terrorism-related cases in court for appearance, hearing

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 5, 2024 1:20 pm
The Calgary Courts Centre on Monday, March 11, 2019. View image in full screen
The Calgary Courts Centre on Monday, March 11, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
A 16-year-old boy who was arrested in Calgary as part of an ongoing national security investigation made a brief court appearance this morning with his lawyer and his father.

The teen, who cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was the fourth Calgarian to be arrested since last June.

A 20-year-old and two other boys, who are 15 and 17, were previously arrested as part of the same investigation, which is linked to terrorism-related posts on TikTok and other social media sites.

An Ottawa teenager was also arrested in mid-December and charged in connection with an alleged plot against that city’s Jewish community.

The 15-year-old Calgary boy who was arrested in October is to have a peace bond hearing this afternoon.

Under a provision of the Criminal Code, the Crown can ask for conditions to be placed on the youth provided there are reasonable grounds he may commit a terrorism offence.

