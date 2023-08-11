Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - QR Calgary

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Defence lawyer in Calgary terrorism case related to TikTok video awaits details

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 11, 2023 2:12 pm
The lawyer for a 20-year-old Calgary man facing four terrorism-related charges says he's awaiting some evidence in the case against his client. Defendant box in a courtroom at the Edmonton Law Courts building, in Edmonton on Friday, June 28, 2019. View image in full screen
The lawyer for a 20-year-old Calgary man facing four terrorism-related charges says he's awaiting some evidence in the case against his client. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The lawyer for a 20-year-old Calgary man facing four terrorism-related charges says he’s awaiting more evidence in the case against his client.

Zakarya Rida Hussein was charged in June with two counts of facilitating terrorist activity and two counts of participating in or contributing to, directly or indirectly, an activity of a terrorist group.

Click to play video: 'Calgary man admits to terrorism charges related to Islamic State'
Calgary man admits to terrorism charges related to Islamic State

Hussein briefly appeared by video in Federal Court on Friday after being denied bail last month.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

His lawyer, Rame Katrib, says he’s awaiting some disclosure on the case from the Crown and set it over until Aug. 25.

Court documents show Hussein was accused of posting a TikTok video in May that contributed to or facilitated terrorist activity for the Islamic State group and al-Qaida.

The documents also allege that he possessed or prepared bomb-making instructions.

RCMP have said the charges were laid after an investigation by their Federal Policing Integrated National Security Enforcement Team, with support from Calgary police.

More on Crime
CalgaryAl-QaidaCrownTerrorist activityterrorist groupZakarya Rida HusseinRame Katrib
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices