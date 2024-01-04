Menu

Crime

Winnipeg police chief to talk about latest officer-involved incident

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted January 4, 2024 11:57 am
Winnipeg police chief Danny Smyth. View image in full screen
Winnipeg police chief Danny Smyth. Global News / File
Winnipeg police chief Danny Smyth is set to provide details Thursday afternoon about an ‘officer-involved incident’.

The incident happened in the 200 block of Provencher Boulevard on Wednesday, police say.

Police have been under increased scrutiny after a 19-year-old man was fatally shot by an officer Sunday at an apartment building on University Crescent — one of three police shootings in Winnipeg in just over a month.

Smyth will speak to media from police headquarters downtown at 2 p.m. Thursday.

Global News will stream the news conference on this page.

Winnipeg police, IIU investigate officer involved shooting
