Winnipeg police chief to talk about latest officer-involved incident

Winnipeg police chief Danny Smyth is set to provide details Thursday afternoon about an ‘officer-involved incident’.

The incident happened in the 200 block of Provencher Boulevard on Wednesday, police say.

Police have been under increased scrutiny after a 19-year-old man was fatally shot by an officer Sunday at an apartment building on University Crescent — one of three police shootings in Winnipeg in just over a month.

Smyth will speak to media from police headquarters downtown at 2 p.m. Thursday.

Global News will stream the news conference on this page.