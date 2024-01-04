104 vehicles impounded, 281 tickets issued in Abbotsford ‘high-risk’ crackdown

See more sharing options

More than 100 vehicles were impounded and nearly 300 tickets issued in a recent dangerous driving crackdown by Abbotsford police in its city.

The statistics were released on Wednesday for AbbyPD’s “Project Joyride” operation which was focused on enforcement regarding excessive speeding and street racing in October and November.

Fifty-two excessive speeders, eight speed racers, three prohibited drivers, 36 impaired drivers were “taken off the road,” police said.

“We know that speed is one of the main factors in fatal collisions. The danger of excessive speeding and street racing poses a significant risk to the public,” AbbyPD Const. Art Steele said.

“AbbyPD is committed to ensuring high-risk drivers are removed from our roadways. Our Traffic Enforcement officers continue to be ever-present and innovative in ensuring safe roadways.”

Areas targeted for enforcement came from concerned residents.