Alberta teen arrested for assault after flight from Toronto to Calgary diverted to Winnipeg

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

An Air Canada flight was diverted to Winnipeg after a teenage passenger from northern Alberta allegedly assaulted a family member mid-air, RCMP said Wednesday.

Mounties said the flight was en route from Toronto to Calgary Wednesday afternoon, when a 16-year-old boy from Grande Prairie assaulted another passenger, who police said is a relative.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Airline employees and passengers restrained the teen, police said, adding he once the plane landed the teen was arrested and taken to hospital for medical evaluation.

RCMP said the adult passenger was treated on scene for minor physical injuries.

— More to come…