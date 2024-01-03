Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Alberta teen arrested for assault after flight from Toronto to Calgary diverted to Winnipeg

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 3, 2024 5:22 pm
File photo: Air Canada logos are seen on the tails of planes at the airport in Montreal on Monday, June 26, 2023 View image in full screen
File photo: Air Canada logos are seen on the tails of planes at the airport in Montreal on Monday, June 26, 2023. Adrian Wyld, The Canadian Press
An Air Canada flight was diverted to Winnipeg after a teenage passenger from northern Alberta allegedly assaulted a family member mid-air, RCMP said Wednesday.

Mounties said the flight was en route from Toronto to Calgary Wednesday afternoon, when a 16-year-old boy from Grande Prairie assaulted another passenger, who police said is a relative.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Airline employees and passengers restrained the teen, police said, adding he once the plane landed the teen was arrested and taken to hospital for medical evaluation.

RCMP said the adult passenger was treated on scene for minor physical injuries.

— More to come…

© 2024 The Canadian Press

