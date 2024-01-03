Menu

Crime

Police seek witness in connection with fatal shooting in Hamilton

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted January 3, 2024 5:58 pm
Police released a photo of a 2022 black Dodge Challenger Hellcat they believe may be tied to the murder of 29-year-old Daniel Musafiri in Hamilton, Ont. Dec. 30, 2023. View image in full screen
Police released a photo of a 2022 black Dodge Challenger Hellcat they believe may be tied to the murder of 29-year-old Daniel Musafiri in Hamilton, Ont. Dec. 30, 2023. Hamilton Police Service
Homicide detectives investigating a fatal Hamilton, Ont. shooting last weekend are not only seeking the perpetrator, but a woman they believe is a witness to the incident.

Investigators say they’ve confirmed victim Daniel Musafiri, 29, was at Boulevard Billiards at York Boulevard and Queen Street North prior to his death on Dec. 29. Upon exiting the venue, Musafiri was confronted by a suspect and shot after a short verbal exchange just before 11 p.m. last Saturday.

After the shooting, the suspect is believed to have left the area in a 2022 black Dodge Challenger Hellcat and was last seen traveling south on Queen Street North.

Following a review of video surveillance, detectives believe the man is between 25 and 30 years old with a “fair complexion” and full, long beard.

The female witness is suspected to be in the same age range and wore a grey Roots tracksuit and dark flip-flop sandals.

Anyone who has information connected to the incident is asked to reach out to Hamilton Police or Crime Stoppers.

