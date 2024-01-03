Search for Vernon man with Alzheimer’s intensifies

Send this page to someone via email

The search for an 83-year-old North Okanagan recently diagnosed with Alzheimer’s has intensified.

The Mounties and Search and Rescue crews are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Robert Lee Baines.

“Baines was last seen at his residence on Ponderosa Way in Coldstream early in the morning of Tuesday, Jan. 2 and has not been heard from since,” RCMP said.

He was recently diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and may appear confused or disoriented if approached. Given his medical condition, police and family are concerned for his well-being.

2:44 First Nations missing persons tracker: Part II

Baines is five-foot-nine, 200 lbs, bald, and has brown eyes.

Story continues below advertisement

He was last seen wearing a green Tilly hat, green jacket, grey undershirt, blue jeans, and white hiking shoes.

If you have seen or heard from Baines, contact local police’s non-emergency line at 250-545-7171.