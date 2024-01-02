Calgary kidnapping suspect arrested in Edmonton, hunt continues for alleged accomplices

A 23-year-old Calgary man, wanted in connection with a kidnapping and robbery in 2021, was arrested in Edmonton on New Year’s Day but police continue to search for two additional suspects.
Calgary Police Service officials confirm Agout Atak Agout was apprehended in the provincial capital on Monday and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 5.
Agout was one of three men identified as suspects in the Sept. 9, 2021, kidnapping of a woman and the theft of her vehicle. According to police, the men attacked the woman when she left her home and confined her in the back seat of her vehicle. The suspects drove her around Calgary for several hours and stole various items from her, including her car.
The kidnapping is believed to have been targeted and the victim was injured during the ordeal.
Agout faces a total of 22 charges related to the kidnapping as well as other investigations, including:
- kidnapping
- robbery
- extortion
- forcible confinement
- assault with a weapon
- uttering threats
- firearms-related offences
Canada-wide warrants are in place for the two outstanding suspects— 22-year-old Eyuel Tamrat and 21-year-old Bol Atak Agout — who are believed to be in Calgary, Edmonton, Lethbridge or British Columbia.
The two Calgarians are wanted on a total of 56 charges — 34 against Tamrat and 22 for Bol Agout.
Tamrat, who goes by the name $light, is described as:
- five feet 10 inches tall
- weighing 180 pounds
- having a medium build
- having black hair and brown eyes
- having tattoos down both of his arms
Bol (Boomz) Agout is described as:
- six feet two inches tall
- weighing 230 pounds
- having a heavy build
- having black hair and brown eyes
Anyone who knows where Bol Agout or Tamrat may be is asked to contact the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.
