Calgary kidnapping suspect arrested in Edmonton, hunt continues for alleged accomplices

Send this page to someone via email

A 23-year-old Calgary man, wanted in connection with a kidnapping and robbery in 2021, was arrested in Edmonton on New Year’s Day but police continue to search for two additional suspects.

Calgary Police Service officials confirm Agout Atak Agout was apprehended in the provincial capital on Monday and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 5.

Agout was one of three men identified as suspects in the Sept. 9, 2021, kidnapping of a woman and the theft of her vehicle. According to police, the men attacked the woman when she left her home and confined her in the back seat of her vehicle. The suspects drove her around Calgary for several hours and stole various items from her, including her car.

The kidnapping is believed to have been targeted and the victim was injured during the ordeal.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Agout faces a total of 22 charges related to the kidnapping as well as other investigations, including:

Story continues below advertisement

kidnapping

robbery

extortion

forcible confinement

assault with a weapon

uttering threats

firearms-related offences

Canada-wide warrants are in place for the two outstanding suspects— 22-year-old Eyuel Tamrat and 21-year-old Bol Atak Agout — who are believed to be in Calgary, Edmonton, Lethbridge or British Columbia.

🔴 WANTED – UPDATE 🔴 📌 Agout Atak AGOUT, 23, of Calgary, who was wanted on Canada-wide warrants for his involvement in a kidnapping in Sept. 2023 was arrested on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in Edmonton. He is charged with 22 offences, including:

🔹Kidnapping

🔹Robbery

🔹Extortion… pic.twitter.com/HVlQxsp4cJ — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) January 2, 2024

The two Calgarians are wanted on a total of 56 charges — 34 against Tamrat and 22 for Bol Agout.

Tamrat, who goes by the name $light, is described as:

five feet 10 inches tall

weighing 180 pounds

having a medium build

having black hair and brown eyes

having tattoos down both of his arms

Bol (Boomz) Agout is described as:

Story continues below advertisement

six feet two inches tall

weighing 230 pounds

having a heavy build

having black hair and brown eyes

Anyone who knows where Bol Agout or Tamrat may be is asked to contact the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.