Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Calgary police want 2 men for warrants on recording studio robbery, forcible confinement

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted November 3, 2021 8:01 pm
Calgarians Bol Agout (left), 19, and Agout Agout (right), 21, are wanted on warrants for robbery and forcible confinement. View image in full screen
Calgarians Bol Agout (left), 19, and Agout Agout (right), 21, are wanted on warrants for robbery and forcible confinement. Calgary Police Service

Calgary police need help to find two men on warrants for a robbery that happened a year ago.

On Oct. 13, 2020, four armed men, posing as customers, went inside a commercial recording studio in Burnsland.

Police believe they sprayed bear spray and used guns to “threaten the staff and lock them in a room.” The men took valuables and left, police said.

Calgarians Bol Agout (a.k.a. “Boomz”), 19, and Agout Agout (a.k.a. “Guapo”), 21, are wanted on warrants of robbery and forcible confinement as well as outstanding warrants from unrelated incidents.

Read more: Man wanted on Canada-wide warrants for sexual assault of 13-year-old girl: Calgary police

Bol is six feet two inches tall with a medium build, short black hair and brown eyes.

Story continues below advertisement

Agout is six feet one inch tall with a slim build, black hair and brown eyes.

“The investigation into this robbery is ongoing, and officers are continuing to work to try to hold anyone else involved accountable,” police said in a news release on Wednesday.

Police said the pair spends time in Calgary, Edmonton and Lethbridge.

If you know where they are, contact police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary Robbery tagCalgary warrants tagrobbery Calgary tagCalgary police warrants tagAgout Agout tagBol Agout tagCalgary police warrant tagCalgary recording studio robbery tagCalgary robbery forcible confinement warrants tagCalgary robbery warrants tagforcible confinement Calgary warrants tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers