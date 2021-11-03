Calgary police want 2 men for warrants on recording studio robbery, forcible confinement

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police need help to find two men on warrants for a robbery that happened a year ago.

On Oct. 13, 2020, four armed men, posing as customers, went inside a commercial recording studio in Burnsland.

Police believe they sprayed bear spray and used guns to “threaten the staff and lock them in a room.” The men took valuables and left, police said.

Calgarians Bol Agout (a.k.a. “Boomz”), 19, and Agout Agout (a.k.a. “Guapo”), 21, are wanted on warrants of robbery and forcible confinement as well as outstanding warrants from unrelated incidents.

Bol is six feet two inches tall with a medium build, short black hair and brown eyes.

Story continues below advertisement

Agout is six feet one inch tall with a slim build, black hair and brown eyes.

“The investigation into this robbery is ongoing, and officers are continuing to work to try to hold anyone else involved accountable,” police said in a news release on Wednesday.

Police said the pair spends time in Calgary, Edmonton and Lethbridge.

If you know where they are, contact police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.