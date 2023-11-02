Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Calgary police seek information on 3 men wanted on Canada-wide warrants

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted November 2, 2023 5:34 pm
Three men Calgary police are looking for on Canada-wide warrants in relation to a Sept. 2021 kidnapping and robbery (L to R): Agout Atak Agout, Eyuel Tamrat and Bol Atak Agout. View image in full screen
Three men Calgary police are looking for on Canada-wide warrants in relation to a Sept. 2021 kidnapping and robbery (L to R): Agout Atak Agout, Eyuel Tamrat and Bol Atak Agout. handout / Calgary Police Service
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calgary police are looking for help locating three men who are wanted on Canada-wide warrants in relation to a September 2021 kidnapping and robbery.

Police believe the men could be in Calgary, Edmonton, Lethbridge or in British Columbia.

At around 5:15 p.m. on Sept. 9, 2021, police said a woman was kidnapped and robbed when she left her residence to meet a friend.

The Calgary Police Service believe three armed men entered her vehicle and confined her to the back seat while being driven around Calgary for several hours, while they stole several items and her vehicle.

Police said the woman suffered minor injuries during the robbery.

Detectives made “significant efforts” to identify the three men in the course of their investigation. Two were arrested and released on bail, but have since failed to comply with court-ordered release conditions.

Story continues below advertisement

Eyuel Tamrat, 22, of Calgary is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for failing to comply. He previously faced 34 charges, including kidnapping, robbery, extortion, forcible confinement, uttering threats, assault with a weapon and multiple firearms offences. Tamrat, who is also known as “$light,” is described as five-feet-10-inches tall and 180 pounds, with a medium build, black hair, brown eyes and tattoos on both arms.

Bol Atak Agout, 21, of Calgary, also known as “Boomz,” is also wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for failing to comply. He previously faced 22 charges including kidnapping, robbery, extortion, forcible confinement, assault with a weapon, uttering threats and multiple firearms-related offences. Agout is described as six-feet-two-inches tall and 230 pounds, with a heavy build, black hair and brown eyes.

Trending Now

Agout Atak Agout, 23, also of Calgary, is wanted on a nationwide warrants for 22 charges, including kidnapping, robbery, extortion, forcible confinement, uttering threats, assault with a weapon and multiple firearms offences. Agout, also known as “Guapo,” is described as six-feet-one-inch tall and 140 pounds, with a slim build, black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips can also be provided to Crime Stoppers.

Click to play video: 'Calgary police chief Mark Neufeld addresses recent shooting, urges community support'
Calgary police chief Mark Neufeld addresses recent shooting, urges community support
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices