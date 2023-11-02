Calgary police seek information on 3 men wanted on Canada-wide warrants

Calgary police are looking for help locating three men who are wanted on Canada-wide warrants in relation to a September 2021 kidnapping and robbery.

Police believe the men could be in Calgary, Edmonton, Lethbridge or in British Columbia.

At around 5:15 p.m. on Sept. 9, 2021, police said a woman was kidnapped and robbed when she left her residence to meet a friend.

The Calgary Police Service believe three armed men entered her vehicle and confined her to the back seat while being driven around Calgary for several hours, while they stole several items and her vehicle.

Police said the woman suffered minor injuries during the robbery.

Detectives made “significant efforts” to identify the three men in the course of their investigation. Two were arrested and released on bail, but have since failed to comply with court-ordered release conditions.

Eyuel Tamrat, 22, of Calgary is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for failing to comply. He previously faced 34 charges, including kidnapping, robbery, extortion, forcible confinement, uttering threats, assault with a weapon and multiple firearms offences. Tamrat, who is also known as “$light,” is described as five-feet-10-inches tall and 180 pounds, with a medium build, black hair, brown eyes and tattoos on both arms.

Bol Atak Agout, 21, of Calgary, also known as “Boomz,” is also wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for failing to comply. He previously faced 22 charges including kidnapping, robbery, extortion, forcible confinement, assault with a weapon, uttering threats and multiple firearms-related offences. Agout is described as six-feet-two-inches tall and 230 pounds, with a heavy build, black hair and brown eyes.

Agout Atak Agout, 23, also of Calgary, is wanted on a nationwide warrants for 22 charges, including kidnapping, robbery, extortion, forcible confinement, uttering threats, assault with a weapon and multiple firearms offences. Agout, also known as “Guapo,” is described as six-feet-one-inch tall and 140 pounds, with a slim build, black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips can also be provided to Crime Stoppers.