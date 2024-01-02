Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Introducing Kelowna’s New Year’s baby, Navy

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted January 2, 2024 6:07 pm
Click to play video: 'Top baby names in B.C. of 2023'
Top baby names in B.C. of 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Not long after midnight struck on New Year’s Eve, Navy Shae Anderson gained the distinction of being the Southern Interior’s first baby of 2024,  Interior Health announced.

She was the first baby born throughout the B.C. Interior Health region in 2024, delivered at Kelowna General Hospital to her parents Jessica and Scott at 40 minutes past midnight on Dec. 31. She weighed seven pounds and seven ounces.

Jessica said both she and Navy are doing well and the newborn is just about ready to meet her older sister Reese who, at two years old, was hoping a baby sister was on her way.

Both Jessica and Scott are teachers and Jessica said that they get to learn a lot of lovely names while working. That’s how they landed on Navy, they’d yet to encounter it.

Click to play video: 'Okanagan’s New Year’s baby born in Penticton'
Okanagan’s New Year’s baby born in Penticton

Within hours, more  Okanagan cities had their own New Year’s babies to report.

Story continues below advertisement

In Vernon, Megan Goodban gave birth at 5:11 p.m. to a six-pound, 11-ounce baby boy, whose name is not yet known.

Trending Now
Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Penticton New Year’s Baby was a five-pound, two-ounce boy born at 5:53 p.m. Little other information has been released.

Just as Navy’s name is the only one of the three that was disclosed, she will likely continue to be a standout as time marches on. The rarely-used moniker was chosen by Scott and Jessica for its uniqueness, which they had special insight into as school teachers.

Plus, Jessica said it matched nicely with Reese.

Vital Statistics Agency released its preliminary list of top baby names for 2023 last month, featuring 205 infants bearing the name Noah.

Oliver, Olivia, Theodore and Liam rounded out the 2023 top five.

The top baby names last year were Noah, Olivia, Oliver, Liam, Theodore, Jack, Emma, Lucas, Leo and Sophia.

The province said there were 37,650 babies born in British Columbia between Jan. 1 and Dec. 18, 2023.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices