Dozen people taken to hospital after crash involving Mississauga transit bus

Officials say at least 12 people have been taken to hospital with injuries after a crash in Toronto involving a Mississauga Transit bus and another vehicle on Tuesday.

Police said the collision happened just after 11 a.m. near Highway 27 and Dixon Road.

The crash forced a Mississauga Transit bus into the ditch in the area, police said.

Paramedics told Global News a total of 12 patients were transported to hospital. Paramedics said one patient was taken in serious condition while 11 others had minor injuries.

At least 11 patients with minor injuries were from the bus — 10 passengers and the bus driver — and the 12th who was rushed to a trauma centre is believed to be from the other vehicle, paramedics said.

Paramedics also said they treated another 10 people on scene who all refused to be transported to hospital.

Police said around 30 passengers were on the bus at the time of the crash.