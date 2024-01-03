Peterborough police make pair of domestic assault arrests on weekend

Send this page to someone via email

Police made a pair of arrests for domestic assault in Peterborough, Ont. on the weekend.

The Peterborough Police Service say the first occurred around 1:50 a.m. on Dec. 30 when officers noticed a disturbance in the area of George and Charlotte streets.

Police say officers learned a man had assaulted and injured his girlfriend. The victim was transported to the Peterborough Regional Health Centre for treatment.

The investigation led to the arrest of a 24-year-old Peterborough man who was charged with assault — spousal. He was held in custody and was scheduled to appear in court later that day.

Woman found with head and face injuries

In a second incident around 3 a.m., on Dec. 30, officers responded to a disturbance call in the area of McDonnel and Donegal streets.

Police say officers located a man and female walking westbound on McDonnel Street near Cross Street. Police say the female had injuries to her head and face.

The investigation led to the arrest of the man who was found in possession of composite knuckles. Police say a nearby broken window was also located.

The 19-year-old Oshawa man was arrested and charged with assault — spousal, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and mischief under $5,000.

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Jan. 16.