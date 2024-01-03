Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Peterborough police make pair of domestic assault arrests on weekend

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 3, 2024 2:05 pm
Click to play video: 'Health Matters: Ending gender-based violence'
Health Matters: Ending gender-based violence
RELATED: Global News Medical Contributor Dr. Birinder Narang discusses the prevalence of gender-based violence in Canada, how health professionals identify suspected victims of domestic violence, and the resources available for those experiencing abuse. – Nov 28, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police made a pair of arrests for domestic assault in Peterborough, Ont. on the weekend.

The Peterborough Police Service say the first occurred around 1:50 a.m. on Dec. 30 when officers noticed a disturbance in the area of George and Charlotte streets.

Police say officers learned a man had assaulted and injured his girlfriend. The victim was transported to the Peterborough Regional Health Centre for treatment.

The investigation led to the arrest of a 24-year-old Peterborough man who was charged with assault — spousal. He was held in custody and was scheduled to appear in court later that day.

Woman found with head and face injuries

In a second incident around 3 a.m., on Dec. 30, officers responded to a disturbance call in the area of McDonnel and Donegal streets.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say officers located a man and female walking westbound on McDonnel Street near Cross Street. Police say the female had injuries to her head and face.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The investigation led to the arrest of the man who was found in possession of composite knuckles. Police say a nearby broken window was also located.

The 19-year-old Oshawa man was arrested and charged with assault — spousal, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and mischief under $5,000.

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Jan. 16.

Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices