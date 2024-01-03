Trent Hills teen arrested on sexual assault charges: Northumberland OPP

See more sharing options

A teenager from the Municipality of Trent Hills faces multiple sexual assault charges following an intimate partner violence investigation in December 2023.

Northumberland OPP say on Dec. 7, officers went to a property in the municipality where the victim provided details of alleged incidents.

Police say their nearly three-week long investigation led to the arrest of a teenager on Jan. 1.

A 17-year-old from the municipality was charged with three counts of sexual assault.

Under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the name of the accused cannot be released.

No other details were provided on the investigation.

OPP advise victims of intimate partner violence can obtain local resources via the Victim Services of Peterborough Northumberland or call 1-888-822-7729 where your information will remain anonymous and confidential. Call 911 if in an immediate crisis.