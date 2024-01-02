Menu

Crime

Police say man died during arrest in intimate partner call, Ontario watchdog probes

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 2, 2024 4:53 pm
Ontario's police watchdog says its investigating after man died during his arrest by Sudbury police.The Sudbury police are shown headquarters in Sudbury, Ont., Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Gino Donato. View image in full screen
Ontario’s police watchdog says it is investigating after a man died during his arrest by Sudbury police.

Sudbury police say officers were called around 10:40 a.m. Tuesday in relation to an intimate partner violence incident.

They say the man became unresponsive during the arrest.

Police say officers and paramedics provided medical help but the man died at the scene.

The Special Investigations Unit has confirmed it is investigating the man’s death.

The independent watchdog investigates when police conduct may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault or the discharge of a firearm at a person.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

