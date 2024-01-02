Police say man died during arrest in intimate partner call, Ontario watchdog probes

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s police watchdog says it is investigating after a man died during his arrest by Sudbury police.

Sudbury police say officers were called around 10:40 a.m. Tuesday in relation to an intimate partner violence incident.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

They say the man became unresponsive during the arrest.

Police say officers and paramedics provided medical help but the man died at the scene.

The Special Investigations Unit has confirmed it is investigating the man’s death.

The independent watchdog investigates when police conduct may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault or the discharge of a firearm at a person.