New Year’s fire damages ‘That Place on Cameron’ restaurant in Fenelon Falls, Ont.

No injuries were reported after a fire broke out at a lakeside restaurant in Fenelon Falls, Ont., early Monday.

According to Kawartha Lakes Fire and Rescue Service fire chief Terry Jones, just before 12:30 a.m., firefighters from three stations responded to a fire at the “That Place on Cameron” restaurant on Oriole Road on the shoreline of Cameron Lake.

Jones says the fire had spread to the attic area but crews were able to quickly locate the origin of the blaze and extinguish the fire.

He said a faulty propane fireplace may have stated the fire.

Any early damage estimate is pegged at $800,000, Jones reported.

The restaurant is closed until further notice.