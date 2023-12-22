Menu

Crime

Lindsay homeowner arrested for arson following Russell Street fire: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 22, 2023 1:53 pm
Click to play video: 'Lindsay house fire being investigated as arson'
Lindsay house fire being investigated as arson
RELATED: Police in Lindsay, Ont., launched an arson investigation into an early morning house fire in Lindsay on Dec. 17.
Police say a homeowner has been arrested and police are looking for a second individual following a house fire in Lindsay, Ont., last weekend.

The Kawartha Lakes Police Service say around 2 a.m. on Dec. 17, emergency crews responded to a house fire on Russell Street.

No injuries were report but fire officials say the house was destroyed and a neighbour’s house was also heavily damaged.

Police and fire investigators — including Ontario’s Office of the Fire Marshal — treated the fire as suspicious. Police midweek released an image of a suspect using a fuel container and pouring a liquid in the home.

A photo Kawartha Lakes Police Service released following a house fire on Dec. 17, 2023.
A photo Kawartha Lakes Police Service released following a house fire on Dec. 17, 2023.

Police say the investigation led to the arrest of the homeowner on Friday.

A 24-year-old woman was arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit an indictable offence/arson endangering life and fraud over $5,000.

The accused was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay later Friday.

Police say their investigation continues and they are looking to speak with the individual in these photos in connection with the incident:

Police in Lindsay, Ont., are looking to identify this suspect in connection to a house fire on Russell Street on Dec. 17.
Police in Lindsay, Ont., are looking to identify this suspect in connection to a house fire on Russell Street on Dec. 17.
Lindsay homeowner arrested for arson following Russell Street fire: police - image View image in full screen

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kawartha Lakes Police Service at 705-324-5252 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or at klcrimestoppers.com.

