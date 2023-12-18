Menu

Fire

House fire in Lindsay, Ont., deemed suspicious: fire chief

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 18, 2023 9:38 am
House fire in Lindsay deemed suspicious
An early house fire in Lindsay, Ont., on Sunday is being considered suspicious. Emergency crews responded to the fire on Russell Street East.
A house fire in Lindsay, Ont., early Sunday is being treated as suspicious.

According to Kawartha Lakes Fire Rescue Service chief Terry Jones, around 2 a.m., emergency crews from Lindsay, Ops and Emily stations responded to a house fire on Russell Street East.

Jones says the house was destroyed and a neighbour’s house was also damaged.

No injuries were reported.

Flames could also be seen from a natural gas line in the area.

The fire chief says the fire has been deemed suspicious and the Office of the Fire Marshal and the Kawartha Lakes Police Service are investigating.

It was the second major fire in the City of Kawartha Lakes in as many days following a fatal house fire early Saturday near Janetville, south of Lindsay.

