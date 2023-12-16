Menu

Fire

Man dead following house fire near Janetville: City of Kawartha Lakes OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 16, 2023 2:26 pm
City of Kawartha Lakes firefighters responded to a house fire near Janetville early on Jan. 16, 2023. OPP say one person was pronounced dead at the scene. View image in full screen
City of Kawartha Lakes firefighters responded to a house fire near Janetville early on Jan. 16, 2023. OPP say one person was pronounced dead at the scene. Global News file
One person is dead following a house fire near the hamlet of Janetville in the City of Kawartha Lakes, Ont., early Saturday.

According to City of Kawartha Lakes OPP, around 2:30 a.m., emergency crews – including Kawartha Lakes Fire Rescue – responded to a house fire on Cedar Crescent, located a few kilometres north of Janetville (20 kilometres south of Lindsay).

Police say a 62-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The OPP remained at the scene and continued to investigate with the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal and the Officer of the Chief Coroner.

Anyone who may have witnessed the fire or has any information is asked to contact the City of Kawartha Lakes OPP at 1-888-310-1122, or Crime Stoppers online at https://www.khcrimestoppers.com/ or call 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

More to come…

