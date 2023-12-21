Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Human remains found following house fire in Ennismore: Ontario fire marshal

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 21, 2023 4:57 pm
Click to play video: '1 unaccounted for following house fire in Ennismore: Ontario fire marshal'
1 unaccounted for following house fire in Ennismore: Ontario fire marshal
Ontario's Office of the Fire Marshal on Dec. 19 said one person was unaccounted for following an early morning house fire in Ennismore.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Fire officials located a body and three deceased pets following a house fire in village of Ennismore, Ont., north of Peterborough, earlier this week.

Ontario’s Office of the Fire Marshal investigator Mike Ross on Thursday confirmed with Global News that late Wednesday, investigators found human remains in the debris following a fire which destroyed a home early Tuesday on Deerfield Crescent.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Several pets also died in the fire, said Ross.

Peterborough County OPP say the remains have been sent to the Centre of Forensic Sciences to assist with identification.

Selwyn Township fire prevention officer Andrew Bowyer neighbours reported the fire around 3 a.m.. Up to 40 firefighters battled the blaze for several hours. He said the home was engulfed in flames when the initial crews arrived on scene.

Story continues below advertisement

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Related News
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices