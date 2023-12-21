Human remains found following house fire in Ennismore: Ontario fire marshal

Send this page to someone via email

Fire officials located a body and three deceased pets following a house fire in village of Ennismore, Ont., north of Peterborough, earlier this week.

Ontario’s Office of the Fire Marshal investigator Mike Ross on Thursday confirmed with Global News that late Wednesday, investigators found human remains in the debris following a fire which destroyed a home early Tuesday on Deerfield Crescent.

Several pets also died in the fire, said Ross.

Peterborough County OPP say the remains have been sent to the Centre of Forensic Sciences to assist with identification.

Selwyn Township fire prevention officer Andrew Bowyer neighbours reported the fire around 3 a.m.. Up to 40 firefighters battled the blaze for several hours. He said the home was engulfed in flames when the initial crews arrived on scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.