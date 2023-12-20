Menu

Fire

Residents uninjured, pets die in house fire in Cambray: Kawartha Lakes fire chief

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 20, 2023 4:37 pm
Click to play video: 'No injuries following house fire in Cambray: Kawartha Lakes OPP'
No injuries following house fire in Cambray: Kawartha Lakes OPP
No injuries were reported following a house fire in Cambray on Tuesday evening. City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say around 7:20 a.m. emergency crews responded to a structure fire on Elm Tree Road.
No injuries were reported but several pets died following a house fire near Cambray in the City of Kawartha Lakes, Ont., on Tuesday evening.

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say around 7:20 p.m., emergency crews went to a house fire on Elm Tree Road near Cambray Road in the hamlet about 15 kilometres northwest of Lindsay.

Emergency crews found the home engulfed in flames.

Kawartha Lakes Fire Rescue Service chief Terry Jones said no one was injured, however, several pets were lost in the fire.

He says a preliminary investigation has determined a cabana was on fire and had breached the home.

It’s believed the fire was due to an electrical fault.
An early damage estimate is at $600,000, Jones said.

Anyone who may have witnessed the fire or has any information can contact City of Kawartha Lakes OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or at khcrimestoppers.com.

More to come

