‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ star Ian Ziering attacked by bikers in Los Angeles

Ian Ziering is thankful he and his family were left “completely unscathed” after the Beverly Hills, 90210 actor was filmed in a street brawl with several bikers in Los Angeles on New Year’s Eve.

In an Instagram post shared Monday night, Ziering, 59, said he “experienced an alarming incident involving a group of individuals on mini bikes.”

His 12-year-old daughter Mia was present in his vehicle when the scuffle occurred.

He said he was stuck in traffic when his car was “aggressively” approached by one of the riders. In what he described as an “unsettling confrontation,” Ziering said he exited his vehicle to assess any damage.

After leaving the driver’s seat, Ziering was recorded exchanging blows with an unidentified person who had just climbed off their e-bike. The two fought, but the biker was forced to the ground by Ziering. Quickly, three other helmeted bikers joined the altercation before chasing the actor across a busy street and to a nearby sidewalk.

Once there, he and the bikers continued to kick and punch one another. The actor was eventually able to flee, and the fight came to an end. The bikers left the area on their vehicles.

After the incident, Ziering was seen comforting his daughter, who was in tears. Video of the brawl was released by TMZ.

Ziering detailed the incident in a video post featuring a selfie overlayed with white text — and set to the song A Sky Full of Stars by Coldplay.

Ziering said he had to “protect myself” in the physical altercation.

“I am relieved to report that my daughter and I are both completely unscathed, but the incident has left me deeply concerned about the growing boldness of such groups who disrupt public safety and peace,” the actor wrote.

“This situation highlights a larger issue of hooliganism on our streets and the need for effective law enforcement responses to such behavior.”

He urged local officials and law enforcement officers to keep the peace and ensure situations like this do not occur again.

“I am thankful for the support of my family, friends, and fans during this time,” he concluded. “It’s in challenging moments like these that the strength and unity of our community are most vital.”

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) told local news outlet KTLA that officers responded to a fight near Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue around 3 p.m. local time on Sunday. They said the bikers were driving “recklessly” in the area.

Police are investigating the incident.

Ziering, who played Steve Sanders on beloved ’90s teen drama Beverly Hills, 90210, is also well-known for starring in the Sharknado movies, which tell the tale of a fictional Los Angeles tormented by a tornado that floods the city with aggressive sharks.