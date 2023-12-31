Woman in critical condition after falling out of Edmonton bus, police investigating

Send this page to someone via email

A 63-year-old woman sustained serious injuries Friday after falling out of an Edmonton Transit Service bus.

The incident occurred around 2:55 p.m. as the woman stood up from her seat and moved towards the rear door of the bus before grabbing onto a safety bar.

As the bus turned onto 95th Avenue, the woman lost her balance and fell backwards through the door and onto the street, police said.

Paramedics treated the woman and transported her to hospital with serious injuries, police said. Her condition deteriorated rapidly while in hospital and she remains in critical condition.

No Traffic Safety Act charges are pending at this time.