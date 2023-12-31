Menu

Woman in critical condition after falling out of Edmonton bus, police investigating

By Destiny Meilleur Global News
Posted December 31, 2023 4:50 pm
On Friday at around 2:55 p.m. a woman fell out of an ETS bus and sustained serious injuries. View image in full screen
The incident occurred around 2:55 p.m. Friday on an Edmonton Transit Service bus as it turned onto 95th Avenue. Global News/Nicole Stillger
A 63-year-old woman sustained serious injuries Friday after falling out of an Edmonton Transit Service bus.

The incident occurred around 2:55 p.m. as the woman stood up from her seat and moved towards the rear door of the bus before grabbing onto a safety bar.

As the bus turned onto 95th Avenue, the woman lost her balance and fell backwards through the door and onto the street, police said.

Paramedics treated the woman and transported her to hospital with serious injuries, police said. Her condition deteriorated rapidly while in hospital and she remains in critical condition.

No Traffic Safety Act charges are pending at this time.

