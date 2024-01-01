Woman who fell out of moving Edmonton Transit Service bus has now died: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 63-year-old woman has died from her injuries three days after she fell out of a moving Edmonton Transit Service bus, police announced on Monday.

In a news release, the Edmonton Police Service did not provide any further update on the matter.

According to police, officers were called just before 3 p.m. on Friday to help paramedics with the incident. The woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

“The bus was travelling south on 174th Street and turning east onto 95th Avenue at the time of the incident,” police said in a news release issued Sunday.

“(The) passenger stood up from her seat and was transitioning toward the rear door, before reaching for and holding onto a safety bar. As the bus turned on 95th Avenue, the female passenger then lost her balance, falling backwards through the rear door of the bus and onto the street.

“No Traffic Safety Act charges are pending at this time.”

On Monday, the City of Edmonton issued a statement, saying ETS “extends its sincerest empathetic condolences to the family and friends” of the woman who died.

The city noted that the ETS is supporting police with their investigation.

“The city has also reported the incident to the province and will conduct an engineering assessment, including a root cause analysis out of an abundance of caution as rider safety remains our utmost priority.”