Even with no Vancouver NYE public events, police preparing for crowds

Send this page to someone via email

While no major public events are planned for New Year’s Eve in Vancouver, police are still preparing for crowds.

Vancouver police’s Sgt. Steve Addison said their goal is to keep the streets safe — for everyone.

“We’re expecting big crowds throughout the city, particularly in the downtown core. Granville Street typically is the hub where people congregate on nights like New Year’s Eve. So, we will have extra officers throughout the city and particularly in the entertainment district and on Granville Street,” Addison told Global News.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“We want people to be able to celebrate, have a good time, have fun and feel safe while they’re doing it.”

Vancouver’s New Year’s Eve Society posted a notice on its website back in November, stating that the decision to not have an event was not made lightly and that the “unfortunate cancellation is due to escalating costs and the highly challenging sponsorship market amidst the current economic conditions.”

Story continues below advertisement

The organization said it is “actively working to secure the necessary funding and resources to reinstate the beloved New Year’s Eve celebration in the future.”

The event was last held in 2018.