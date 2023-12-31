Menu

Canada

Even with no Vancouver NYE public events, police preparing for crowds

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted December 31, 2023 4:04 pm
A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer's uniform in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. View image in full screen
A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer's uniform in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
While no major public events are planned for New Year’s Eve in Vancouver, police are still preparing for crowds.

Vancouver police’s Sgt. Steve Addison said their goal is to keep the streets safe — for everyone.

We’re expecting big crowds throughout the city, particularly in the downtown core. Granville Street typically is the hub where people congregate on nights like New Year’s Eve. So, we will have extra officers throughout the city and particularly in the entertainment district and on Granville Street,” Addison told Global News.

“We want people to be able to celebrate, have a good time, have fun and feel safe while they’re doing it.”

Vancouver’s New Year’s Eve Society posted a notice on its website back in November, stating that the decision to not have an event was not made lightly and that the “unfortunate cancellation is due to escalating costs and the highly challenging sponsorship market amidst the current economic conditions.”

The organization said it is “actively working to secure the necessary funding and resources to reinstate the beloved New Year’s Eve celebration in the future.”

The event was last held in 2018.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

