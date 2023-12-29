Regina police issue advisory on grandparent scam

Send this page to someone via email

The Regina Police Service is advising residents to watch out for a scam targeting elderly people that’s making the rounds.

In a media release, RPS says there have been two incidents where elderly victims have received a call from someone posing as their grandchild and requesting money.

“The calls involved a ‘story’ that the grandchild has been in an accident and needs money to pay for lawyers, bail or avoid further prosecution,” police said.

“In both cases, a person who is claiming to be a ‘courier’ arrived at the victim’s home to pick up cash.”

Police are advising anyone who receives such a call to not to send money or agree to have someone pick up money. Police also advise people to ask the caller a few personal questions that only your grandchild would know the answers to.

“Hang up the phone and call your grandchild or another trusted family member to verify the claims or requests,” the release said. “Any kind of high-pressure tactics usually means it’s a scam.”

The RPS encourages residents to talk to family members and elderly loved ones to help spread the word about grandparent and other emergency scams.