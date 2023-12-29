B.C. premier hints at affordability measures for support in 2024

Send this page to someone via email

B.C. Premier David Eby has hinted at a slate of new measures in the new year to help British Columbians with the high cost of living, including a BC Hydro rebate.

“A lot of people in our province are struggling right now with daily costs,” Eby said.

British Columbia has the highest cost of living in the country, leading when it comes to housing, gas, clothing and food.

B.C. says it will be providing more support for everyone in the upcoming provincial budget.

“This is what people should expect (from us) … finding ways to support (people) with their daily costs,” Eby said.

In a wide-ranging year-end interview with Global News, Eby pointed to investments the government has made to lower the costs associated with child care and contraceptives.

It is now looking to BC Hydro to provide a direct-to-consumer rebate.

“One of the reasons why we like hydro rates, and if we provide relief through hydro rates … because it is a regulated sector, the rates will stay at the lower rate and people will actually get to enjoy the benefit instead of gas and oil company enjoying the benefit,” Eby said.

BC Hydro rates are expected to go up next year but below the rate of inflation. That is because the company has been making money.

But that may be short-lived because drought has hit B.C., leading to lower river levels and dams producing less electricity.

“We may have to start to consider raising the price of our electricity because it is becoming a scarce resource,” said Richard McCandless, a public policy researcher.

B.C.’s Opposition said it’s not enough and more should be done when it comes to relief that is being provided by Eby’s government.

The exact affordability measures and details will come in mid-February’s budget with additional cost-of-living supports expected before next October’s provincial election.