Crime

29-year-old woman charged in fatal hit and run in Regina

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted December 28, 2023 5:10 pm
Victoria Redwood from Calgary, Alberta, was charged with failure to stop after an accident that resulted in death. . View image in full screen
Victoria Redwood from Calgary, Alberta, was charged with failure to stop after an accident that resulted in death. . Global News
A 29-year-old has been charged in a hit-and-run that killed a 25-year-old woman on Dec. 2 in Regina.

Victoria Redwood from Calgary was charged with failure to stop after an accident that resulted in death.

On Dec. 2, Regina police officers found an injured woman in the entrance of an alley in the 1100 block of Rae Street.

She was taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries.

Redwood was arrested in Calgary on Dec. 22 and made her first appearance in Regina Provincial Court on Wednesday.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

