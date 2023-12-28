29-year-old woman charged in fatal hit and run in Regina

See more sharing options

A 29-year-old has been charged in a hit-and-run that killed a 25-year-old woman on Dec. 2 in Regina.

Victoria Redwood from Calgary was charged with failure to stop after an accident that resulted in death.

On Dec. 2, Regina police officers found an injured woman in the entrance of an alley in the 1100 block of Rae Street.

She was taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries.

Redwood was arrested in Calgary on Dec. 22 and made her first appearance in Regina Provincial Court on Wednesday.