Crime

Suspect in Saskatoon’s 12th homicide appears in court

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted December 28, 2023 2:52 pm
The Saskatchewan government said Venture Construction Inc., pleaded guilty Tuesday in Saskatoon provincial court to a charge laid under OHS legislation. View image in full screen
20-year-old Vianna Moberly made her first appearance in Saskatoon Provincial Court Thursday morning on a second-degree murder charge. . File / Global News
20-year-old Vianna Moberly made her first appearance in Saskatoon Provincial Court Thursday morning on a second-degree murder charge.

She is the main suspect in the city’s 12th homicide of 2023.

Saskatoon police said a body was found on Boxing Day near Jonathon Avenue and Malouf Road around 10:45 a.m.

“Investigators believe the homicide occurred on December 25, 2023. The two women were known to each other,” police stated in a release.

An autopsy was performed Wednesday but no details have been released.

Moberly’s court hearing was adjourned Thursday morning and a new date was set for Jan. 4.

