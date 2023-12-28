Suspect in Saskatoon’s 12th homicide appears in court

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

20-year-old Vianna Moberly made her first appearance in Saskatoon Provincial Court Thursday morning on a second-degree murder charge.

She is the main suspect in the city’s 12th homicide of 2023.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Saskatoon police said a body was found on Boxing Day near Jonathon Avenue and Malouf Road around 10:45 a.m.

“Investigators believe the homicide occurred on December 25, 2023. The two women were known to each other,” police stated in a release.

An autopsy was performed Wednesday but no details have been released.

Moberly’s court hearing was adjourned Thursday morning and a new date was set for Jan. 4.