Kelowna RCMP looking for Rolex watch owner

The Mounties are looking to reunite a Rolex watch found outside a popular Kelowna restaurant with its owner.

An unknown person found the watch in the 1300 block of Water Street Dec. 22 and generously went to the police station to turn it in.

“Rolex watches are known for their high value, and the Kelowna RCMP would like to reunite this watch with its rightful owner,” Const. Mike Della-Paolera said. “It appears this one was well cared for and the owner may not be aware it’s missing.”

If you are the owner of this watch and can identify it, please visit the front counter of the Kelowna RCMP Detachment at 1190 Richter Street. Be prepared to provide evidence of ownership or positively identify it.

The Kelowna RCMP will hold this watch for 90 days, awaiting the owner to come forward and claim it.