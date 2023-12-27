Menu

Crime

Suspect wanted in alleged sex assault onboard Toronto subway train

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted December 27, 2023 5:02 pm
One of two images of the suspect released by police. View image in full screen
One of two images of the suspect released by police. Handout / Toronto Police
Police say they’re looking for a man wanted in connection with an alleged sexual assault onboard a Toronto subway train earlier this year.

Toronto police said in a news release Wednesday that they’re seeking information from the public on the incident that happened in August.

On Aug. 17 at around 3:10 p.m., officers responded to Davisville Station in midtown Toronto for a sex assault.

Police said the suspect and the victim were on a northbound train headed towards Davisville Station, with the suspect sitting behind the victim, who was standing.

The suspect then sexually assaulted the victim before getting off the train a number of stops further north, at Finch Station, police said.

Suspect wanted in alleged sex assault onboard Toronto subway train - image View image in full screen
Handout / Toronto Police

He was reportedly last seen walking towards the bus bay.

Police said officers are concerned there could be more victims.

It’s not clear why Toronto police are only now releasing information on this case — more than four months after the alleged incident occurred.

Global News reached out to the service for information. A spokesperson said there could be a number of reasons for the delay and would inquire with investigators about the details.

The suspect was described as a 25- to 35-year-old man with dark brown hair who was unshaven.

Police said he was last seen wearing a green vest, grey shorts and brown slippers.

Anyone with information was asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

