Kanye West apologizes to Jewish community in Hebrew for antisemitic rants

Kanye West shared a public apology to “the Jewish community” on Tuesday and expressed regret over his antisemitic comments.

The statement, which was written in Hebrew, was shared to Instagram ahead of West’s upcoming album Vultures.

The rapper, who changed his name to Ye, apologized for his “unplanned outburst” last year when he publicly praised Hitler and make numerous antisemitic comments.

“It was not my intention to hurt or demean, and I deeply regret any pain I may have caused,” Ye wrote, according to a Google translation. “I am committed to starting with myself and learning from this experience to ensure greater sensitivity and understanding in the future. Your forgiveness is important to me, and I am committed to making amends and promoting unity.”

The Anti-Defamation League, a U.S.-based Jewish advocacy group, said Ye’s apology is the “first step” toward reconciliation.

“After causing untold damage by using his vast influence and platform to poison countless minds with vicious antisemitism and hate, an apology in Hebrew may be the first step on a long journey towards making amends to the Jewish community and all those who he has hurt,” the organization said in a statement. “Ultimately, actions will speak louder than words but this initial act of contrition is welcome.”

Since last year, Ye, 46, has attracted intense criticism over his numerous public rants targeting Jewish people.

He was suspended from X, after he wrote that he would be “going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE” in October 2022 (a reference to the defence readiness condition — DEFCON — used by the United States Armed Forces). He continued, writing that Jewish people have “toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.”

Ye’s offensive rants continued sporadically from then on. The rapper perpetuated numerous antisemitic tropes about Jewish people and appeared on Infowars, a podcast from conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, where he infamously said, “I like Hitler.”

The behaviour resulted in an end to many of Ye’s most lucrative business relationships with companies including Adidas, Gap and Balenciaga. As a result, Ye lost his billionaire status.

His antisemitic rants have persisted in 2023, with TMZ releasing a video this month of the rapper shouting “Jesus Christ, Hitler, Ye! Third party. Sponsor that!”

Ye’s recently released single Vultures also drew criticism over a line that appeared to reference his behaviour. On the track, Ye raps, “How I’m anti-Semitic? / I just fucked a Jewish b–h.”

His newest album, Vultures, is scheduled to be released on Jan. 12, 2023 — though Ye has delivered several of his albums considerably late in the past. The project is a collaboration with Ty Dolla $ign and features verses from Ye’s daughter, 15-year-old North West, among others.

Ye, Ty Dolla $ign and North West appeared at an album teaser event in Miami earlier this month to promote the album’s release.