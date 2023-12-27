Menu

Canada

Oaklawn Farm Zoo, a childhood staple in N.S., to permanently close its doors

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted December 27, 2023 9:17 am
The owners of Oaklawn Zoo says it will not reopen in 2024.
The owners of Oaklawn Zoo says it will not reopen in 2024.
Oaklawn Farm Zoo plans to permanently close its doors after more than 40 years of business in Aylesford, N.S.

In a Facebook post Tuesday, the zoo confirmed the rumours that had been circulating around the community for the last few weeks were true: the zoo will not reopen for the 2024 season.

“We would like to Thank You for your kindness and support over the past 40 plus years,” the post said. “Having reached our declining years, we appreciate your respecting our privacy and wish you all the best in ’24’.”

The owners could not be reached for comment.

Oaklawn Zoo has a variety of farm animals and local wildlife, as well as exotic animals like lions, zebras, lemurs, and pythons.

According to its website, the zoo’s mission was to “connect people with animals and help inspire a further appreciation for wildlife and nature.”

Oaklawn Zoo had a variety of both farm animals and exotic animals.
Oaklawn Zoo had a variety of both farm animals and exotic animals.

The website said Ron and Gail Rogerson started a farm in the Annapolis Valley in the early 1970s, where they farmed “traditional farm animals along with some interesting exotics.”

School groups began visiting the farm by 1975, and the farm started a children’s program in 1980 called “Learning to Live,” which provided them with work experience in animal care.

The farm the expanded its animal varieties and officially opened as a public zoo in 1984.

The zoo's mission was to 'connect people with animals and help inspire a further appreciation for wildlife and nature.'
The zoo's mission was to 'connect people with animals and help inspire a further appreciation for wildlife and nature.'

Tuesday’s Facebook post gathered more than 7,000 reactions and 1,000 comments, many of which shared happy memories at Oaklawn Farm Zoo that spanned generations.

“I have a lifetime of memories going to the zoo, and I’m glad my last one involved my mom and me and my best friend of 30 years bringing our children for their 1st time,” one commenter said.

“Thank you for many years of memories though out my childhood and my children’s,” said another.

The post said arrangements have been made at “responsible facilities” for the animals seeking new homes.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

