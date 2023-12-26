Menu

B.C. weather: Warnings issued for high waves, pounding surf, strong winds

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted December 26, 2023 5:49 pm
A map showing weather warnings on Wednesday for sections along B.C.’s west coast. View image in full screen
A map showing weather warnings on Wednesday for sections along B.C.’s west coast. Environment Canada
Surf’s up on Canada’s westernmost coasts. But not in a good way.

Environment Canada is forecasting elevated sea-water levels along the entire west coast of Vancouver Island on Wednesday.

An alert, issued by the national weather agency at noon, is projecting maximum wave heights of five to seven metres during high tide, from late morning to early afternoon.

“Waves and pounding surf will produce higher-than-normal water levels along the coast, especially near high tide,” said Environment Canada, adding flooding is possible along exposed shorelines, especially in low-lying areas.

“These waves can cause damage to coastal infrastructure, especially at locations that have been prone to impacts during similar events in the past.”

Greater Victoria is under a ‘lesser’ special weather statement, where “significant waves are expected, likely exceeding the highest astronomical tide.”

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the highest astronomical tide is the highest predicted point a tide will reach at a specific location.

Environment Canada has also issued a weather warning for another round of strong winds along B.C.’s Central Coast plus the northern section of Vancouver Island.

Southeast winds of 60 km/h, gusting up to 120 km/h, are expected to hit the area Tuesday night through to Wednesday morning.

The winds are expected to subside Wednesday around noon.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

