Fire

Two people found dead inside home after weekend fire: New Glasgow police

By Mitchell Bailey Global News
Posted December 24, 2023 10:31 am
Global News at 6 Halifax: Dec. 22
Global News at 6 Halifax: Dec. 22
Two people are dead after a house fire in New Glasgow, N.S., on Saturday afternoon.

According to a media release on Sunday morning, police said first responders, including fire departments from New Glasgow and several nearby regions, arrived at about 1:08 p.m. following a report of a house fire on Pleasant Street.

“Upon arrival of emergency services, the residence was full of smoke and fire,” New Glasgow police said in a statement.

“Two fatalities were located that were inside the residence as fire crews continued to extinguish the fire for several hours.”

Police said no further information regarding the fatalities will be made public until their families are notified.

An investigation into the cause of the blaze is ongoing, as New Glasgow Police remain on the scene Sunday with assistance from Nova Scotia’s Office of Fire Marshal.

