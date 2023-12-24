Two people found dead inside home after weekend fire: New Glasgow police

Send this page to someone via email

Two people are dead after a house fire in New Glasgow, N.S., on Saturday afternoon.

According to a media release on Sunday morning, police said first responders, including fire departments from New Glasgow and several nearby regions, arrived at about 1:08 p.m. following a report of a house fire on Pleasant Street.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“Upon arrival of emergency services, the residence was full of smoke and fire,” New Glasgow police said in a statement.

“Two fatalities were located that were inside the residence as fire crews continued to extinguish the fire for several hours.”

Police said no further information regarding the fatalities will be made public until their families are notified.

An investigation into the cause of the blaze is ongoing, as New Glasgow Police remain on the scene Sunday with assistance from Nova Scotia’s Office of Fire Marshal.