London, Ont. house fire spreads to 2 cars, several dogs ‘unaccounted for’

London, Ont., fire crews say several dogs are “unaccounted for” after an early morning fire.

Crews with the London Fire Department responded to the 800 block of Lorne Avenue shortly before 3:30 a.m. Saturday.

Officials said a house fire eventually spread to two nearby cars.

A number of dogs were unaccounted for, crews said.

Two firefighters were checked out by paramedics, one had suffered a dog bite and one had strained their shoulder.

Fire crews say the damage caused by the fire was extensive. No damage estimates or cause was given.

Fire crews responded to a working structure fire @ 326am. No injuries to report but a number of dogs are unaccounted for. Fire is under control. Damage is extensive & Fire Inspector requested.Thanks to our partners at ⁦@lpsmediaoffice⁩ @MLPS911⁩ ⁦@LondonHydro⁩ pic.twitter.com/HFG1oB7Cul — London Fire Department (@LdnOntFire) December 23, 2023