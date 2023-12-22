Menu

Crime

1 suspect outstanding in daytime robbery, stabbing of off-duty Toronto police officer

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted December 22, 2023 6:43 pm
Driver of stolen U-Haul truck arrested following police pursuit
WATCH ABOVE: Suspect in daytime theft, stabbing of off-duty officer arrested after chaotic pursuit in Toronto
One suspect is outstanding while three others have been charged in connection with a daytime theft and stabbing of an off-duty Toronto police officer.

Toronto police provided an update Friday on the investigation into the Dec. 6 incident that happened at a Best Buy in the area of Progress Avenue and the ramp from Highway 401 East, which is near Brimley Road.

Police said four suspects, three men and a woman, entered the business, allegedly selected an item and tried to leave without paying.

An off-duty officer attempted to stop them, but was stabbed by one of the men, causing serious injuries, police said.

The suspects then loaded the item into the back of a minivan and fled, police said.

On Wednesday, one of the suspects was arrested after a chaotic pursuit that involved a reported kidnapping, a police helicopter and multiple crashes, before it ended in a crash around Carlton and Church streets.

Off-duty Toronto police officer stabbed while intervening in daytime theft at Best Buy store

Forty-seven-year-old Jim Dimce Kaluzovski faces a number of charges in relation to the pursuit, as well as the incident on Dec. 6.

Two other suspects — 42-year-old Starlene Migwans and 46-year-old Dwayne Coombs — have since been arrested and charged in connection with the Dec. 6 theft and stabbing, police said.

Preston Calladine, 48, is still wanted.

Anyone with information was asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Police say Preston Calladine is wanted. View image in full screen
Police say Preston Calladine is wanted. Handout / Toronto Police
