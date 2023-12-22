1 suspect outstanding in daytime robbery, stabbing of off-duty Toronto police officer

Send this page to someone via email

One suspect is outstanding while three others have been charged in connection with a daytime theft and stabbing of an off-duty Toronto police officer.

Toronto police provided an update Friday on the investigation into the Dec. 6 incident that happened at a Best Buy in the area of Progress Avenue and the ramp from Highway 401 East, which is near Brimley Road.

Police said four suspects, three men and a woman, entered the business, allegedly selected an item and tried to leave without paying.

An off-duty officer attempted to stop them, but was stabbed by one of the men, causing serious injuries, police said.

The suspects then loaded the item into the back of a minivan and fled, police said.

On Wednesday, one of the suspects was arrested after a chaotic pursuit that involved a reported kidnapping, a police helicopter and multiple crashes, before it ended in a crash around Carlton and Church streets.

1:46 Off-duty Toronto police officer stabbed while intervening in daytime theft at Best Buy store

Forty-seven-year-old Jim Dimce Kaluzovski faces a number of charges in relation to the pursuit, as well as the incident on Dec. 6.

Two other suspects — 42-year-old Starlene Migwans and 46-year-old Dwayne Coombs — have since been arrested and charged in connection with the Dec. 6 theft and stabbing, police said.

Preston Calladine, 48, is still wanted.

Anyone with information was asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.