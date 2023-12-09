Toronto police identify two of four suspects in assault on off-duty officer

Send this page to someone via email

Police have identified two of four suspects involved in the stabbing of an off-duty officer in Toronto.

On Dec. 6 just before noon, officers say they responded to a call for an assault in the McCowan Road and Progress Avenue area.

Three men and one woman allegedly walked into a store and attempted to steal an item.

An off-duty police officer then tried to intervene before the suspects could leave the store and was stabbed by one of them, officers said.

Police said the suspects and the stolen item loaded into a blue Toyota Sienna minivan and drove away from the scene.

The officer involved in the incident was taken to hospital was serious injuries.

On Friday, a 38-year-old Toronto man was arrested and charged with numerous offences in connection with the crime, including robbery with a weapon and aggravated assault on a peace officer.

Police say another suspect has been identified as a 47-year-old man from Keswick, who is wanted on the same charges.

The other two suspects are still at large.

Toronto police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Detective Jason Tanouye at 416-808-4306, or contact police.