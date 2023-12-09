Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Toronto police identify two of four suspects in assault on off-duty officer

By Tessa Bennett Global News
Posted December 9, 2023 9:48 am
Police in Toronto are still seeking two more suspects in connection with a robbery and stabbing after identifying two people allegedly involved. View image in full screen
Police in Toronto are still seeking two more suspects in connection with a robbery and stabbing after identifying two people allegedly involved. Graeme Roy / The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police have identified two of four suspects involved in the stabbing of an off-duty officer in Toronto.

On Dec. 6 just before noon, officers say they responded to a call for an assault in the McCowan Road and Progress Avenue area.

Three men and one woman allegedly walked into a store and attempted to steal an item.

An off-duty police officer then tried to intervene before the suspects could leave the store and was stabbed by one of them, officers said.

Police said the suspects and the stolen item loaded into a blue Toyota Sienna minivan and drove away from the scene.

The officer involved in the incident was taken to hospital was serious injuries.

On Friday, a 38-year-old Toronto man was arrested and charged with numerous offences in connection with the crime, including robbery with a weapon and aggravated assault on a peace officer.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Police say another suspect has been identified as a 47-year-old man from Keswick, who is wanted on the same charges.

The other two suspects are still at large.

Toronto police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Detective Jason Tanouye at 416-808-4306, or contact police.

More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices